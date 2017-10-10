SINO BIOPHARMACEUT HKD0.025 (SBMFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SINO BIOPHARMACEUT HKD0.025 (NASDAQ:SBMFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

SINO BIOPHARMACEUT HKD0.025 (NASDAQ SBMFF) opened at 1.116 on Tuesday. SINO BIOPHARMACEUT HKD0.025 has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.615.

