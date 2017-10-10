Simmons Bank Takes $303,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ CHRW) traded up 2.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 973,019 shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $82,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

