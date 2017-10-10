Simmons Bank Has $417,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,312,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,749.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,277,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,575,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $200,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,013 shares. Conagra Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 7.83%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Conagra Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

