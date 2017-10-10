Simmons Bank Has $232,000 Position in Marriott International (MAR)

Simmons Bank maintained its stake in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.68.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ MAR) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. 164,086 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $113.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post $4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.52%.

In related news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $2,995,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,896 shares in the company, valued at $49,310,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,035,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/simmons-bank-has-232000-position-in-marriott-international-mar.html.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.