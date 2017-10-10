Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Signet Jewelers Limited worth $46,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the first quarter worth approximately $5,579,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) opened at 65.56 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Signet Jewelers Limited had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

