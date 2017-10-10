Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.29

Headlines about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Signet Jewelers Limited earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0123215654167 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) opened at 65.56 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers Limited had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Signet Jewelers Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Signet Jewelers Limited

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

