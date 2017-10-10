Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS AG set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.07 ($153.03).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 120.00 on Friday. Siemens AG has a one year low of €98.00 and a one year high of €133.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.67. The stock has a market cap of €97.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

