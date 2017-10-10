Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE LLY) opened at 87.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $18,279,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,049,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,254,924.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

