Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Receives $98.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.03.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc (US) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP) traded down 4.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. 11,370,226 shares of the stock traded hands. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $123.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.12 billion.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Shopify Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

