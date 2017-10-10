Sherritt International Corp (S) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24. 756,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 726,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Sherritt International Corp in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company’s market cap is $371.20 million.

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$76.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International Corp had a negative net margin of 132.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sherritt International Corp will post ($0.92) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International Corp

Sherritt International Corporation is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Company’s segments include Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Metals segment includes mining, processing and refining nickel and cobalt from lateritic ore bodies, through the partnership with General Nickel Company SA of Cuba (the Moa Joint Venture); an interest in the Ambatovy Joint Venture that owns a nickel operation in Madagascar.

