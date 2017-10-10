Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 69.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

