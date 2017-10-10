Shelton Capital Management Has $470,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Shelton Capital Management held its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,072.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,748,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,983,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $478,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 149,378,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,948,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,484,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,444,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) opened at 41.62 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

