Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,357 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 130,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,569,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE SPG) opened at 160.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.15 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

