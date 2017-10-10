Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 114,382 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,382 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) opened at 96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

