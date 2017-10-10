Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Receives $27.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE SJR) traded up 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 140,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,682,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,467,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

