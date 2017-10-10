Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Board of Directors

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares on Monday, October 9th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on GHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Greenhill & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) opened at 17.05 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 135.34%.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

