Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The company’s Specialty Hospital segment offers long-term acute care hospital services and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospital care services. Its Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates clinics and provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. The company also provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites. The Mission of Select Medical Corporation is to ensure high-quality health care and cost-effective outcomes by providing specialty inpatient long-term acute care and rehabilitation, and outpatient rehabilitation services. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical Holdings Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) opened at 18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical Holdings Corporation news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,374,496.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,027,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 49,224.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,058,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 838,123 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,966,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 693,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 24.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 364,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

