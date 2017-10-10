SEGRO plc (SGRO) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc increased their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 487 ($6.40) to GBX 489 ($6.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of SEGRO plc to an add rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.43) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 465 ($6.11) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.03) target price on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 570 ($7.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 523.67 ($6.88).

SEGRO plc (LON SGRO) opened at 534.50 on Friday. SEGRO plc has a one year low of GBX 384.52 and a one year high of GBX 547.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.26. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.99 billion.

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

