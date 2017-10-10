Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) Holdings Increased by ZPR Investment Management

ZPR Investment Management raised its holdings in Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the quarter. ZPR Investment Management owned approximately 0.29% of Security National Financial Corporation worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 30,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corporation by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ SNFCA) traded up 1.810% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.345. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares. Security National Financial Corporation has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.059 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Security National Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Security National Financial Corporation Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loans. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

