Seaspan Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (SSW)

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Seaspan Corporation has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Seaspan Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seaspan Corporation to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Seaspan Corporation (SSW) opened at 7.02 on Tuesday. Seaspan Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock’s market cap is $827.22 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Seaspan Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seaspan Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seaspan Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Seaspan Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In related news, CEO Gerry Yougui Wang bought 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $64,385.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,042,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seaspan Corporation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) by 836.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 188,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Seaspan Corporation worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaspan Corporation Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

