Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Sold by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155,256 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter valued at $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 81.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Seagate Technology PLC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC lowered Seagate Technology PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

