Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology PLC news, insider Philip G. Brace acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,585.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Seagate Technology PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) opened at 33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 81.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Seagate Technology PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Seagate Technology PLC Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

