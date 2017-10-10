Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) opened at 85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $101,794.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,608.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 14.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 48.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

