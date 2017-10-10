S&CO Inc. Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger N.V. comprises about 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGOV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,590,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.03 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. Schlumberger N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital cut Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “S&CO Inc. Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/sco-inc-has-11-97-million-holdings-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb.html.

Schlumberger N.V. Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.