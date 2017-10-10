Sciencast Management LP Takes $271,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,098 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 319,056 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) traded up 1.00% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 121,337 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

