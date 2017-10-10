Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,678 Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 10,789.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hubbell by 2,991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 537,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,545,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 544,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,178 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,678 Hubbell Inc (HUBB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/sciencast-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-2678-hubbell-inc-hubb.html.

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) traded down 0.09% on Tuesday, reaching $116.03. 12,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $125.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post $5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.