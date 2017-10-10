Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Celgene Corporation worth $390,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Waldron LP grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Celgene Corporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,595,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,992,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,010.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Vetr cut Celgene Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.88 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Celgene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.93 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 139.27 on Tuesday. Celgene Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. Celgene Corporation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

