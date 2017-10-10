Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CGOV Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE SLB) opened at 68.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 538.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Schlumberger N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

In related news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

