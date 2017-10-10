Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price objective on easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays PLC set a GBX 1,185 ($15.58) price objective on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.38) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 1,330 ($17.49) price objective on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,250.79 ($16.44).

easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1229.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.83 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,216.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.62. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,444.00.

In other easyJet plc news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 135 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.71) per share, with a total value of £1,613.25 ($2,121.02). Insiders bought a total of 421 shares of company stock worth $515,131 in the last ninety days.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

