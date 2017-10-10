Sandvik AB (SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (NASDAQ:SDVKY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sandvik AB an industry rank of 13 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sandvik AB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandvik AB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sandvik AB (NASDAQ SDVKY) traded up 0.57% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (NASDAQ:SDVKY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/sandvik-ab-sdvky-receives-average-rating-of-sell-from-analysts.html.

About Sandvik AB

Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing processed products and services. Its segments include Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology and Other Operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.