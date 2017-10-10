Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFM. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ SAFM) opened at 152.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $166.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.62. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $931.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post $12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $252,600.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,839.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred L. Banks, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $432,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,256.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $771,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 144.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 180.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

