Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.22 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Alphabet worth $1,221,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87,001.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.38, for a total transaction of $171,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.77, for a total transaction of $1,899,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price (up from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.31.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOG) opened at 977.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $934.69 and its 200 day moving average is $921.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $727.54 and a 12 month high of $988.25. The company has a market cap of $676.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

