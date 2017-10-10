Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Salesforce.com worth $108,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $78,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $86,600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,759,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce.com Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/salesforce-com-inc-crm-holdings-cut-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,775,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $45,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,966,199. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE CRM) traded down 0.77% on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 636,568 shares. Salesforce.com Inc has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The firm’s market cap is $68.66 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vetr downgraded Salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.77 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.66.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.