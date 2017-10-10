Salesforce.com (CRM) vs. support.com (SPRT) Financial Contrast

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) and support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, support.com has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salesforce.com and support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce.com 1 4 43 0 2.88 support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salesforce.com currently has a consensus target price of $102.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salesforce.com is more favorable than support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce.com and support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce.com -0.85% 1.83% 0.84% support.com -11.99% -9.82% -8.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salesforce.com and support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce.com $9.39 billion 7.37 $464.08 million ($0.11) -875.18 support.com $58.93 million 0.76 -$5.35 million ($0.39) -6.13

Salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than support.com. Salesforce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than support.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salesforce.com beats support.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications. The Company delivers its service offerings via Internet browsers and on mobile devices. Its Customer Success Platform is a portfolio of service offerings providing sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics, application development, IoT integration, collaborative productivity tools and its professional cloud services. Its cloud service offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Community Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Platform.

About support.com

Support.com, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. Its cloud-based offering, Nexus, is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to support interactions with their customers. Its end user software products are designed to maintain, optimize and secure computers and mobile devices. Its principal software products include products designed for malware protection and removal (SUPERAntiSpyware); personal computer (PC), smartphone and tablet maintenance and optimization (Cosmos), and PC registry cleaning and repair (ARO).

