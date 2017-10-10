Salesforce.com (CRM) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is one of 24 public companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Salesforce.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce.com -0.85% 1.83% 0.84% Salesforce.com Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Salesforce.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce.com 1 4 43 0 2.88 Salesforce.com Competitors 74 452 1479 40 2.73

Salesforce.com presently has a consensus target price of $102.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Salesforce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Salesforce.com is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce.com’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salesforce.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce.com $9.39 billion $464.08 million -875.18 Salesforce.com Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -80.73

Salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Salesforce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Salesforce.com beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications. The Company delivers its service offerings via Internet browsers and on mobile devices. Its Customer Success Platform is a portfolio of service offerings providing sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics, application development, IoT integration, collaborative productivity tools and its professional cloud services. Its cloud service offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Community Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Platform.

