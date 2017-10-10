Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Safety Insurance Group worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,233,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,812,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SAFT) opened at 80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.77. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

