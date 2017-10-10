Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Healthcare REIT’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) opened at 21.71 on Monday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

