Ryder System, Inc. (R) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on R. BidaskClub raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) traded up 0.727% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.855. The stock had a trading volume of 157,928 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.191 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $85.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $328,691.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ryder System by 24.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

