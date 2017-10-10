Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) & Perceptron (PRCP) Head to Head Analysis

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) and Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Perceptron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Perceptron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Perceptron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $243.81 million 3.42 $47.48 million $1.00 26.40 Perceptron $77.95 million 0.95 $5.79 million ($0.01) -785.00

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. Perceptron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Perceptron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 13.02% 10.36% 8.87% Perceptron -0.22% 1.00% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rudolph Technologies and Perceptron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Perceptron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Perceptron has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Perceptron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptron is more favorable than Rudolph Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptron has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Perceptron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It offers Process Control Business, Lithography Business and Integrated Software Solutions. Rudolph markets and sells products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) device and packaging manufacturers. Its products include AMX 6000 Series, Explorer Inspection Platform, MetaPULSE System, Wafer Scanner Inspection System, GateWay Software, Yield Optimizer Software and Process Sentinel Software.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

