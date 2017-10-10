Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. FBR & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $171.80) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.47.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 196.87 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $2,264,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,115.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $20,598,852.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,598,852.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,923,386. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

