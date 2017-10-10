Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

Shares of Fiserv (FISV) opened at 127.51 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,142,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,749.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 755.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

