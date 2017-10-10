Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Vetr upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.37 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners, has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE NEP) opened at 41.59 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.24.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy Partners, news, insider Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $191,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

