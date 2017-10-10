Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.77 Million Position in ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.15% of ABAXIS worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ABAXIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ABAXIS by 61.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ABAXIS by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABAXIS by 132,779.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ABAXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABAXIS Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/royal-bank-of-canada-has-25-77-million-position-in-abaxis-inc-abax.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABAX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ABAXIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of ABAXIS in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABAXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ABAXIS in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX) opened at 45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. ABAXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $55.95.

ABAXIS (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.37 million. ABAXIS had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABAXIS, Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. ABAXIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

ABAXIS Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Receive News & Ratings for ABAXIS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABAXIS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.