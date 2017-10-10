Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.45 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Copart worth $24,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 103.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,180,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,387,000 after buying an additional 8,230,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 103.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,093,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,611,000 after buying an additional 8,189,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 91.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,526,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,636,000 after buying an additional 5,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 106.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,417,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,810,000 after buying an additional 3,826,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 127.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,433,000 after buying an additional 3,672,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/royal-bank-of-canada-has-24-45-million-holdings-in-copart-inc-cprt.html.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened at 35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.42 million. Copart had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $5,492,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Vincent W. Mitz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $6,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CJS Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.