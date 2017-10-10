Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of CommVault Systems worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 70.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 88.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Brian Carolan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,549.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $181,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) opened at 62.50 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1096.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

