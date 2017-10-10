Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 300 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,247.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 483.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,236,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,730 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $73,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 98.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,258,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,770,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 866,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products Inc. alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $159,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,443 shares of company stock worth $6,266,251. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/rowland-co-investment-counsel-adv-sells-300-shares-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 159,493 shares of the company traded hands. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.52 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.