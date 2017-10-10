Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Continues to Hold Position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV maintained its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) traded down 0.527% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.985. 141,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.36 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.326 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $239.48 and a 12-month high of $383.64.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.62.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

