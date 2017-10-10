Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,734,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $180,119,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 329,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 506,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) opened at 65.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $69.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $402,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $945,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

