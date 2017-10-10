Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 183.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $114.46 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,067,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 3,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $511,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Waldron LP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.7% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $500,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 84.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 272,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 124,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

