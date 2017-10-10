Rockland Trust Co. Sells 15,484 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Comcast Corporation makes up approximately 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Comcast Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Comcast Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on Comcast Corporation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Comcast Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $83,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at 37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.18.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

